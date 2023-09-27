NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

From Texas and the rest of the country. Here we are again.

Looking at a government shutdown….. well…. at least on paper. More money needed to fund the country. All essential jobs and offices will remain open.

If the federal government gets shut down fighting about how to keep it funded.

Non-essential jobs and workers will be shut down… laid off… but when the government kicks back into gear and re-open, if it gets shut down, all non-essential folks will get every cent they missed.

What you’re watching is political Kabuki theater. Just know the script of the play. The story will make more sense.

