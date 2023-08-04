NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Waiting for the heat to break. Baseball is also getting hot.

When I was young I stopped watching baseball because it was slow. It took its time. I’m not a kid anymore, and I started watching again. Because it’s slow and it takes its time.

Except for the pitch clock which I don’t like along the ghost runner. For these ticket prices I don’t want anything speeded up.

A wise man told me years ago, baseball is like life. You play 162 games in a season, 54 you win and 54 you’ll lose. It’s the the other 54 which decides your fate.

Trade deadline is over. The teams are set. Now, let’s see who hangs on long enough to win it all. As Woody Allen said “90% of life is just showing up.”

