Happy Thanksgiving and let’s be careful out there. When my wife and I moved here 20 years ago we lived in an apartment for a while.

Thanksgiving rolled around and my dad and wife cooked the meal with the gusto they always do. Except my apartment garbage disposal and little sink wasn’t on par to what we had in our house in the DFW area.

Come to find out we soon had a mess. Everything clogged.

Luckily the maintenance guy saved the day. And I learned the day after Thanksgiving is the busiest day plumbers have. You can google all the stuff you think your sink and garbage disposal can handle but can’t. Be careful. You’re welcome.

