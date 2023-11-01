NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Deer hunting season is upon us. Please be careful. Not just with firearms but with everything else.

Like ATVs. They are not supposed to be on the road…. although I’ve seen them all the time out on country roads. The last weekend a person was killed in Alto. On an ATV. Hit by a car. The driver never saw them. Hunting is great fun. Enjoy. But please think, please follow the rules and be careful.

