NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

We’re coming up on Halloween and that means all sorts of fun like trick-or-treating. However, this year, you have to look out. Specifically, be on the look out for rainbow fentanyl.

This amazes me. My entire lifetime, we’ve been eaten alive with police stopping weed. Weed has its own chapter in drug stories.

Weed is popcorn compared to fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Agency says rainbow fentanyl looks fun. Multi-colored, it looks like schoolyard chalk, but it’s 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

This has been taken right across our Texas border by the Mexican cartels. All those years of worrying a joint would send you to hell. This administration leaves our borders as wide open as the screen door on a country house. If I were you, I’d make sure every piece of candy which went in my child’s mouth, I’d seen. We live in bad times.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.