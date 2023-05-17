NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It’s almost summer and that leads us into driving season. That means more cars on the road and unfortunately more accidents and more first responders working to clear the wreckage.

Let me ask you. What’s the most dangerous first responder job? Tow truck drivers.

According to AAA, a tow truck driver is killed in America every six days. Every six days. That’s incredible and not in a good way.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, accidents are the leading cause of death for tow truck drivers. Experts estimate a rate of almost 43 deaths per 100,000 workers.

So slow down. Get in the other lane. If you can’t, slow down.

