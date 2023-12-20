NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Christmas is days away. Most folks have their shopping and charity work done. But, as I was talking to someone last night…. in my circle of friends there’s a lot of angst and dread.

Dealing with emotions and people during the holidays. Let me tell you straight up from experience. If you need to make something right with a friend or family member… be the bigger person. Do it.

At my age I’ve seen too many people, after the end comes, regret not making peace. Because making peace, you do that for the other person. But you mainly do that for you.

Your peace of mind. Always take the high road. There not a lot of traffic up there.

