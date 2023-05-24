NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The craziest thing has come over me. I’ve become obsessed with bees. All that stuff we learned about bees in school and forgot, I’m learning again.

The main thing I’m relearning is we need bees to live and pollinate. To help out, the city of Tyler a while back became a bee city. A bee city tries to do many things, but the main thing, this is according to the city, is create and enhance pollinator habitat on public and private land by increasing the abundance of native plants and providing nest sites. We do this at the Rose Garden.

What can we do at home?

Planting pollinator-friendly, native landscaping

Adding bee watering stations and bee houses at home

Skip mowing when able to allow grass to grow a few extra inches allow for more food sources for pollinators.

Use pollinator-friendly pest removal

Starting a bee hive

Call a hive removal service if a hive needs to be relocated.

As building and expansion continues, our bee friends die out. That affects our food supply, so be a good neighbor to your bee friends.

I know I’m going to be a better neighbor.

