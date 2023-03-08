NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The governor is coming to Tyler on Thursday.

He’ll be making an appearance at Grace Community School to talk about school choice. This is an item we cover a lot in the media and for some is a flash point issue.

When I was in public school, there were a few private schools, mostly religious schools. Home schooling was non-existent. Now, home schooling is thriving along with most private schools, which brings us to those who howl that we need to spend more money on public schools.

The Washington Post reported last year in public schools around the nation, test scores are down and violence is up. Now, people who pay a lot to private school their children are frustrated they have to pay high school taxes while sending their children to public school which they don’t think is getting it done. I still say competition is the best way. Build a better mousetrap. Businesses have to compete to survive, so should schools.

More money does not always solve the problem. Innovation, just not money, is needed at public schools. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what the governor says on Thursday night.

