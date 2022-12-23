NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

This is the last time we’ll talk for two weeks so I’m playing a request. It’s the holiday season and you’re feeling bummed. Your life is not like a Christmas movie, but wise up. No one’s is.

You need to make sure you call your loved ones for the holidays. You say “there is no way I’m calling my dad. You don’t know how he is.” Yes, I do. Call him.

“There is no way I’m calling my mom. Get off my back. You don’t understand.” Yeah, I do. Pick up the phone and call.

“There is no way I’m calling my siblings. They try and run everything.” I’m sure they do. Call them. Wish them well. It will take fewer than two minutes.

I’m far along in life now to know you can’t keep everyone in the penalty box forever. Try and be on good terms with everyone. Know that one day… they won’t be around anymore.

I’m not asking for a miracle. I said try. That olive branch is not for them. That olive branch is for you. There will be a day you wished you did.

