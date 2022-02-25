TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is nothing more tedious than watching two spoiled children go at one another.

That’s what we’ve had recently with billionaire Elon Musk and prime minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. Musk calling Trudeau out for his ridiculous and heavy-handed treatment of the Canadian truckers.

I agreed with Musk until he started comparing Trudeau to Hitler.

Then Trudeau did the same thing.

Children.

Then Trudeau compared a member of parliament who disagrees with him to a swastika-wearer. Not real good when you consider that person is a descendant of Holocaust survivors. Musk eventually took down his tweet. I don’t think Trudeau ever apologized.

There is no reason to ever snidely bring up the name of Adolf Hitler, who killed 6 million innocent people almost 80 years ago.

It’s not funny. It never should be a punchline.

That's my point of view. What's yours?