NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

It’s been 30 years since “How ’bout them Cowboys,” entered the Texas vernacular… compliments of Jimmy Johnson, the best football coach I’ve ever seen.

30 years… and now they have a chance to go to the Super Bowl… if they play like they did against Tampa Bay. 30 years… Is this a dream? I quickly did the math.

In 1993, I was working in Dallas at the best TV station in the nation. We did endless Cowboys coverage, compliments of Dale Hansen and the best sports staff in the country. I couldn’t get enough.

Reality hit me this week when 30 years ago I was 33 years old with a wife and mortgage. I calculated most of the KETK News staff, I work with every day, wasn’t even born yet. Their parents didn’t even know each other yet. Those here, who had been born, were about six.

So… 30 years later. We wait and see. Can the Cowboys do it again? It could be just a field goal or PAT away.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.