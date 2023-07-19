NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

When I was a kid, there was a commercial on TV where an older lady was saying “help, I’ve fallen and I cant get up.”

We were in our teens, our parents were in their late 30’s or 40’s and that was funny back then.

Funny until my mom was older, had Alzheimer’s, fell and couldn’t get up.

Luckily, an observant neighbor realized he hadn’t seen her in days and asked me for permission to break in her house. I said yes.

There my mom was, on the floor for days, but alive.

Last week, a man I worked with in Dallas that had been extremely ill as of late had fallen, and was found on the floor. He lived alone, could not get up for days and died.

Please check in on your older friends and please ask them to wear one on those devices. My mom would not wear one but maybe your mom or father will.

Thats my point of view whats yours? You can email me at pov @ ketk.com or Facebook me at ketk neal barton.