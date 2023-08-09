NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The NFL Hall of Fame enshrined two more Dallas Cowboys recently.

The Cowboy I’m focusing on was running out of time to get it in, literally.

Finally, Number 54, Chuck Howley gets in. His pal, and my favorite Cowboy, Bob Lilly introduced him. He said Howley never had a bad game. He adjusted quickly on the field for practice or a game.

Chuck Howley was where the ball was. Still the only person to win MVP of a Super Bowl when his team lost. That was in the early 70s when the Cowboys lost to the Colts. That was the first Super Bowl for the Cowboys. The next year Tom Landry and the boys won.

I’m glad Chuck Howley finally got in. I hope he knows he’s in. He suffers from Alzheimer’s. He should have been in years before. To me, he lends credibility to the NFL Hall of Fame, and makes sure it doesn’t turn into a version of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Number 54. We loved you during those classic years when the star on the helmet began to shine.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.