NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Well, lookie here.

For the past year, we’ve heard legacy media go nuts about classified documents at Donald Trump’s house.

Look at the law. The president can do whatever he, or someday she, wants to do with them. Declare them classified or not. Harumph harumph… the media and certain politicos told us this would destroy our democracy. The country was on fire.

Then, Monday night we learned Joe Biden had a think tank when he was Vice President, and he had classified documents he was holding onto. He wasn’t even president. Unless you know something I don’t, I don’t think the FBI has raided Biden’s house like they did Trump. Did they?

I’m sure the national media is talking about this right now. Let’s listen in. Mr. Sound Man, can you turn that up? …I’m not hearing anything. Well, I’ll be darned.

