Did you see the state of the union speech earlier this week?

Well, I’ll be. There was the entire congress not wearing masks all of the sudden. Many of whom who s said the Covid thing may last for years—— with a naked face.

Is Covid over or is this just the science of midterm elections?

Just recently the CDC which has been under fire for its Covid numbers now says we can’t take a look at them because some of these numbers may not be ready for prime time. Excuse me? We can’t see our tax dollars work? We can’t read standard numbers? The great unwashed may not figure it out? What are they afraid of? Maybe the Cdc is not ready for prime time. I think we’ve found the best and brightest in dc are not the best and brightest. We need those numbers.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ KETK.com or Facebook me at KETK neal barton.