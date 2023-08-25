NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I sense a tech-tonic shift in the way we live if we can ever fix our broadband issues, and we will, one day.

You notice some schools going to a four-day school day week, how about a three or two?

COVID-19 changed everything. It proved, as long as we have the tech our lives will and can change, but look out. Perhaps all the schools we are building onto, and cities which depend on taxes from commuters who’ll never be at the office five days a week again will have to be re-thought.

We ran a national story this week about parents just running their own neighborhood schools which are accredited. Many people want more from life and freedom than finding a parking place, and having to be somewhere at a certain time.

When they can get their work done in the morning and do what they want with the rest of the day. It’s happening maybe sooner than we think.

