NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Just when you thought you’d heard everything here in East Texas. I read this from ABC 7 in Washington D.C. If you have great credit and are looking for government loans to buy a house, you’ll pay more. The reason why: To make things more equal with those with bad credit.

ABC 7 DC writes:

Beginning May 1, upfront fees for loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be adjusted because of changes in the Loan Level Price Adjustments (LLPAs). The rule changes are part of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) efforts to provide “equitable and sustainable access to homeownership” and to strengthen capital at Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

This… is not right.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.