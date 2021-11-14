Neals POV: Daylight savings time

Texans once again this week participated in one of the stupidest things we do twice a year. We fall back and then we spring forward.

For what? Without googling, tell me why we do this? Some say it goes back to agrarian times.

We needed time to get crops in. Nope.

It s to save energy. Really? Did we save energy this past weekend? This is the dumbest thing we do every year and no one can tell me why we do this. Let`s just go to daylight saving time… you know… the summer time…. and never set our clocks against

