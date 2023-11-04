NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Time to vote again. Don’t let these minor and more quiet elections slip by.

That’s what many who put things on the ballot want. They want you to let it pass on by while they marshal enough votes to squeak on by.

Look at all these propositions written by lawyers. Sometimes, when you think you’re voting yes on a measure you’re actually voting against it.

Sly people figured out a long time ago a lot of people complain but never get involved by helping their side of the issue by doing something as simple as voting.

Many folks out there are hoping you’ll sit this one out. Don’t.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton