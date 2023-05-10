NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Title 42 ends Thursday. Things are going to be crazier at the border. The entire world knows we have an open open door immigration policy. This has been a dream for most Democrats going back to Ted Kennedy. The plan was let in a flood of immigrants. Let them vote. Give them benefits, they’ll vote for you forever.

This could backfire, but look what the Biden administration is doing to protect the border this week: Nothing. Sending a measly 1,500 soldiers to the border to do paperwork for an exhausted border patrol. This is a huge mess and mistake. Gov. Greg Abbott is sending a task force. To do what? I don’t know. Borders are a federal issue.

