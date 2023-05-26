NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Our long national nightmare may be over. Well, make that state nightmare.

East Texas common sense leads the way again. A bill written by state Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine may allow us to never again have to stop what were doing to drive to a service station or oil change island and have our car inspected. This, while many times being up-sold while sitting there. No, I don’t need fresh blinker fluid. I’m good. Here’s my insurance card.

There are those who argue this practice makes the roads safer. But, do you really think that if someone doesn’t have the money to fix what wrong with their car is going to go home after failing inspection and park their unsafe car and throw away the keys? Its time for this “dipstick” practice to come to an end. I’m talking about cars… I can say that.

Thank you, Cody Harris. Prematurely. Let’s hope there’s time and sense to make this bill a law.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.