NOTE: This was written for broadcast.

So, here we are again. This time hot weather. And we’re getting another stern tongue lashing from ERCOT saying “we better cut back.“

We pay for this product. It should work, especially after we were told it would. This is like having a car dealer call before you take a car you just bought from them on vacation, and you’re told, “hey, watch the curves and don’t run the AC so high” and “fill up every 50 miles.”

We take such pride in having our own Texas grid. But, it’s become a problem child. Can we make this thing work or should we look for another way?

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.