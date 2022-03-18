*This story was written for broadcast*

We’re into daylight saving time again. After all the news stories about how ridiculous times changes are and nothing is ever done about it.

Now the theater of absurd continues.

All over East Texas and Texas, you hear the sound of small engines all over your neighborhood.

Mowing grass, trimming lawns and blowing grass clippings. Run by yardmen whom I’m sure have avoided the clutches of ethanol. Which can ruin your engine on your lawnmower or other small engines if it sits too long. Especially, for the non-mowing season.

Why do we keep putting this stuff in our tanks? Iowa has a great corn lobby and it reportedly makes cars run cleaner and get rid of all Iowa’s corn extras. It’s also used as a cudgel for the start of the presidential primary/ caucus season. Until I read this weekend, the Dems finally said no.

Can we please delete ethanol from our lives? And our politics?

