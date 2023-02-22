NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

A Texas state park is set to close for good later this month. It will be turned into a multi-million dollar development.

On Feb. 28, Fairfield Lake State Park will close after more than 50 years of public access. It’s about 70 miles east of Waco. Vistra Energy owns the land and leases it to the state at no cost.

Now, the company has given the state 120 days to vacate before the land is turned over to a new owner. According to the Dallas Morning News, the new owner plans to transform the park into multi-million dollar houses and a private golf course.

Think this can’t happen here? It happened at Gibbons Creek, a place to fish west of here. In a news release, a lot of state lawmakers were saying this Fairfield deal won’t stand.

I called one of them to see what they’d do. They never called me back at the time of this taping.

80,000 people a year are shut out of their tranquility so rich people can settle in and play golf.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.