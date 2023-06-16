NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Common sense isn’t too common when it comes to politics, but this time it pops its head up and wins.

Fairfield Lake State Park, south of here, for years, has been a place for working men and women to go and get away from it all.

Through not using common sense, the state allowed the land to become unprotected and allowed a Dallas real estate developer to swoop in and buy it.

Their goal: turn it into another gated community for the beautiful people with the obligatory golf course. Then, all heck broke loose. Little people like you and me raised Cain and called state leaders and their reps in Austin.

Guess what. The napping stopped in Austin, the state, through eminent domain, will now take possession of the park and turn it back over to you, the taxpayer.

David versus Goliath. David wins… again. Thank you for caring.

