Last week, I praised us as people trying to help other East Texans after severe storms. But, this past Friday night I wanted to scream. Didn’t we take drivers ed in school? One of the first things you learn is when traffic lights go out, that intersection becomes a four-way stop.

Evidently, we all need a refresher because when I took my turn at Old Bullard Road and the South Loop in Tyler I was almost hit head-on by two cars at the same time. While I was stopped, trying not to be killed, another car decides it would flank me. I was actually concerned for my life. A fellow worker here had the same scenario a few minutes before I did.

I’m not trying to be cute. Folks, we have to slow down or stop. What if we are 30 seconds late to the next appointment? We really need to be more careful.

