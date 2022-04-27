*This story is written for broadcast*

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Elon Musk moved Tesla to Texas and now I wish he’d move Twitter.

Can you imagine the howls? Maybe the social media company could use a little Texas horse sense. So many are afraid now they won’t be able to block free speech anymore like they were doing.

Isn’t it amazing a South African knows more about free speech than Americans? It’s ridiculous what Twitter had turned into. Musk is not perfect, but free speech is the American way.

It was said back in the 70s when I was a kid, “Sir, I disagree with what you say, but will fight to my death for your right to say it.”

Isn’t it ridiculous a group of so-called fact-checkers highjacked that right? Free speech is not always hate speech.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.