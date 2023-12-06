NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

There’s an ad on Facebook featuring the Tyler mayor asking Dolly Parton to come back to the refurbished Mayfair Building, where she once played with Porter Waggoner, and do a concert.

That’s great, but, let’s do real-ville.

I’m a bad musician, but here in East Texas I know plenty of great musicians from all different genres. Let’s build up a place for them to play. Give them a stage. Work out a deal that’s good for them and Tyler.

You’d have something every weekend. Maybe during the week as well. Live East Texas music. There’s that much talent here.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.