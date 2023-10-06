NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The Speaker of the House is gone. Harumph harumph.

He voted with the Dems for another budget kick the can down the road bill. After he said he never would again. It cost him.

The same Republican talking heads who say things need to be changed at all cost are saying…. but not right now. Harumph.

The new Speaker fill-in does what? Instead of going back to work…. he gives Congress a week off. Another week the media can stir the pot. Harumph.

We need budget money at the bordeR, but as long as Ukraine gets theirs it’s OK. Harumph.

We need Congress for that… right?

Two weeks from now we’ll be panicking about something else. Harumph.

