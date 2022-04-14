*This story was written for broadcast*

Texans know a great deal about guns. I wonder how many of us felt, as Monday the president held another finger wagging shouting speech from the White House.

This time angry, about what he calls “ghost guns” with no serial numbers. He wants them to be illegal.

I hate to cut through the presidents bluster, but firearms with no serial numbers have been illegal for years. You would have thought the guy he was nominating for ATF Chief would have leaned over and told him.

Maybe he didn’t know. On long guns check the middle part of the firearm. That’s called the action. To the ATF that’s the real gun. You can throw the barrel and stock away. On the pistol serial numbers can be anywhere.

But… it better have a number. Or….. it’s illegal. Always has been.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at Pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.