NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

There is nothing I like better than watching football on TV. My new game is high school football.

I love the cornucopia they show on Bally’s cable channel near Christmas time. Every high school championship in the state back to back. It’s great. These kids and teams are so good.

This needs to happen more often. Did you watch Carthage play Gilmer Friday night? It was on Bally’s. What a game.

Someone needs to sit down with the UIL and work a deal out for at least the game of the week.

Craig Way did the play-by-play for the Carthage vs. Gilmer game right after he did the Texas game earlier in the day. He must have been exhausted, but the guy is great.

Some folks seem to be OK with what looks like streaming from 30,000 feet. I’m talking quality coverage like Bally’s brings. And during halftime, show the high school bands. Talk about the schools. They deserve it. It’s time for this. I’d watch… how about you?

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.