It’s funny me doing an editorial about Hollywood. There is no one more inattentive to these beautiful people than me. But, I get the same news flashes as anyone else.

An industry which claims to abhor violence is violent. Every time I see a new movie trailer or TV show, I see a person running around with a gun.

During a national show honoring themselves, one so called national treasure, walks up to someone who offended them and hits him.

We’re told the Academy tried to throw the hitter out of the awards show after, but he wouldn’t go. Now, we hear the Academy was lying about that.

They didn’t know what to do. What a bunch of hypocrites.

