NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Mother’s Day is Sunday. I can’t dwell on it too much because I lost my momma six years ago. I get sad. I miss her everyday. There’s something about girls and daddies and boys and mammas.

She was my best friend. She was tough on me but I knew she had my back. Many of you know what I’m talking about. If you’re not on good terms with your mom. This is a great time to fix that. Also, watch out when you are recognizing mothers. There’s a lot of ladies who are dying inside because they can’t be moms.

Happy Mother’s Day as Glen Campbell sang years ago. The hand that rocks the cradle and rules the world.

