Kudos to UT Health East Texas and their parent company fighting back against a ransomware attack on Thanksgiving.

Can you image how difficult this has been? Good on other hospitals taking their patients.

I don’t understand hacking. But a hospital? Where the weakest of us are? People waiting for an operation? I’ve been there and had parents in ICU. When they find these people, and they will, they need to be charged accordingly. This transcends a stickup. You’re literally affecting peoples lives. Shame on you.

