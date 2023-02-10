NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

How about that state of the union this week? Talk about an event whose time has come and gone. It’s like a 1930s movie. We watch the army of secret service drive the president over to the hill. How much does that cost?

Everyone walks in, shakes hands, blah blah while the national media tells us what’s happening like we can’t figure it out for ourselves.

It’s pure choreography as the president makes applause points in a speech. His supporters clap like trained seals while the other party sits on their hands. Republicans and Democrats are both guilty.

Then… the response which you don’t watch if your guy is the president. Then, liberal arts majors on TV give you expert analysis. Even A few Supreme Court justices skipped the event.

This—Out of the mouths of babes. One of our younger reporters broke me up last night. She’s from the social media generation. She looked at the TV during Biden’s speech and sincerely asked me “how come he just doesn’t send out an email? “

It’s hilarious but true. COVID changed everything. If you really want to endure it… let the president do a Zoom call. That will make supporters happy. Most people in the newsroom were glued to LeBron James setting a scoring record. Just send out an email. I’m sorry. That’s still funny.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.