I started going to hurricane workshops when I got into TV in the early 1980s. Even back then, all the hurricane gurus told us inland people are moving to the water, i.e. coastlines, in droves.

That trend continues in Texas, all across Florida and the mid-Atlantic. They said in the 80s we’d have horrible destruction when hurricanes would come because of all the building. They were right.

What to do? Can the federal government, insurance companies and banks keep coming up with the money to pay off claims and rebuild sand bars? I’m not trying to be critical. My parent’s house was wiped out by Harvey in southwest Texas, and I took FEMA money– not enough, but I took it.

How are we going to handle this coastal growth in the future? I… don’t know.

