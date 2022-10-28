NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

I cannot wait to see what Elon Musk does with Twitter.

Twitter is a town square which has rotted. You’ll never see me on there unless a Facebook post sends me there. Then, I’m out. I swear, I think if I went on Twitter and wished everyone well I’d be hammered, just because of all the parent’s basement dwellers with nothing better to do.

Musk is paying way more that it’s worth, which may mean he’s got a good plan for it. I was excited about Twitter when it was new. Then, we all know what it turned into. Bots and meanness.

In the meantime, I’ll stay with the old folks on Facebook, and I won’t hold my breath.

