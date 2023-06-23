NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Good lord, what a week. The storms we had last week were legendary. The mayor of Longview said the worst in 40 years. At one time, almost 200,000 people had no power. At the time this was written, 3,000 still were sweltering.

The problem, I’m told, was power crews were not just fixing downed lines, but having to rebuild power stations. But, in the middle of all this were East Texans being compassionate East Texans.

I saw friends of mine on Facebook willing to lend their generators to complete strangers. Everyone knows this heat can kill you. And bless the Texas Baptist Men, who usually travel to storm scenes with their chainsaws, did their marvelous work right here where they live. Let’s keep the cooling stations and help going until the last person is served. This makes me proud to ride with you.

