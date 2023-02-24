NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

How’s your high speed internet or wi-fi doing? There are problems in deep East Texas, and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments wants you to weigh in. The problem is the state comptrollers office has gotten it through their heads that all of East Texas is just fine when it comes to high speed internet.

If you want to see people in deep East Texas to go from 0 to 60, tell them their internet is great. High speed internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. COVID made that clear.

The comptroller has sent out a map saying “were good.” We looked at the map in the newsroom Wednesday and it’s laughable. Visit our link to get to DETCOG’s survey to let them know you’re in the dark.

I’d love to see Mr. Comptroller himself go to Trinity County with his laptop and quickly log in. If they do, bring a sack lunch– you’ll be there all day. In fact, bring a dinner, too.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.