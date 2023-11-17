NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It’s that time again– Christmas shopping.

Let me plead with you again: Please shop locally. When you keep money at home, the home folks keep the money. Nothing against the box stores that employ local folks, however the money you drop there is in the mail the next day headed somewhere else.

We don’t live somewhere else. We live here. Please keep your money here.

Ho, ho, ho.

Please help the home team. Invest in your neighbor.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.