NOTE: This was written for broadcast.

It’s been my pleasure to watch Gov. Greg Abbott send migrants to DC and NYC. The mayor of DC who won’t call out the national guard for Jan. 5 now wants it to be called for Abbott’s bussing of migrants.

Abbott is bringing the border to them. Now the mayor of DC is whining about the 4,000 migrants we’ve sent there the last few months. 4,000 a day pass through Texas.

The NYC mayor says he may send a bus full of NYC election workers down to Texas to door-knock and say they’re there for Beto O’Rourke. Just let me know how long it takes to get a Texas door slam after the NYC campaigners introduce themselves from NYC. That, I’d like to see.

