NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Just when we thought it was over, more Joe Biden classified docs found this weekend.

What’s going on here? We’re still told his deal is different from Trumps. Trump was president. A president can classify and declassify any documents they want. Biden was Vice President, a position that does not have the same privileges.

It boils down to documents missing.

Part of the Presidential Records Act, which is very loosely enforced. Very loosely. Maybe we should just drop it.

You know what’s going to happen to Trump and Biden when this is said and done? Absolutely nothing. Crickets. I’m more concerned people are visiting Biden’s private houses and we’re told there are no records. Karl Rove said he didn’t know if the Secret Service took any names at Bush’s ranch in Crawford back then. What in the world is going on? Are we enforcing rules? Do we really even care?

Until its time to get political.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.