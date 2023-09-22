NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The Ken Paxton impeachment trial is over.

I watched all closing arguments this weekend after the fact on YouTube. Accusers had nothing. I was told they had even more evidence… they never brought. I doubt it.

The Republican House Speaker, with a coalition of Democrats and Republicans struck out. Trying to take out Paxton. Quickly sent the case to the Senate.

Now, those defeated say wait till the next trial. Yeah, sure. We saw what a slam dunk this wasn’t.

The means the Bush influence in Austin ends. George P even reactivated his law license so he could be appointed AG. Since Paxton smeared him at the last election. He’d win by appointment. Nope.

So now Karl Rove will have to get a new white board which says this. It’s over. BYE!

