Lets look at what happened Wednesday.

Right in the middle of talking to the press, Sen. mitch McConnell freezes. Stops talking.

Those around him know there’s a problem and they lead him away from cameras.

After a while, he eventually paddles back and says he’s fine. He’s 81, C’mon.

Sen. Diane Feinstein from California is 90 years old and has been ill. She had trouble flying back to DC to vote and she won’t resign.

Chuck Grassley is 89 and he can still catch the plane from Iowa to DC, for now.

C’mon, folks. Park the bus. Why isn’t there a required age to run for congress, senate and presidency? But, you can hang around once elected until honestly, you’re shall we say, questionable.

