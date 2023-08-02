NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It’s coming up on 60 years in November. The Kennedy assassination to my left, 100 miles from here. U.S. and Texas history.

The story lives on. Be you a single shooter theorist or conspiracy lover, Dealey Plaza belongs to all of us. I checked this week. The fight continues between some in Dallas, teamed with a New York architect to change Dealey Plaza into a series of parks and do away with how it looks right now.

But, this is our history. It would be like putting a Holiday Inn on a civil war site… which people have already tried to do. How dare these people think they know what’s best for us and tell us it’s time to move on.

All historical sites need to be left as they were.

Leave history alone.

