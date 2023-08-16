NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Let’s be better to animals.

I have no patience with folks who dump their unwanted pets in social media because… read between the lines…. we didn’t want it. The best thing I’ve seen on social is asking people to take in friends pets who are in bad health or have died. These pets are used to the human touch. Taking them in would be one of the noblest things to do.

Did you see last week in Gregg County that deputy constable who ran in the burning car and rescued the dog while the owner ran off to let the dog burn?

A lot of people don’t deserve pets. Remember until Aug. 25, you can help KETK Clear the Shelters.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook at KETK Neal Barton.