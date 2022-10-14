NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

In a fit of frustration last week, I posted on Facebook “all that oil under the ground in Texas and we want to buy oil from Venezuela?”

Come to find out, my friends had strong opinions about the matter, too.

Many felt the same way I did. I did have a few friends make the point of 1970’s thinking. It’s so much cheaper to buy our oil elsewhere.

But, the point I was trying to make there and here right now is that buying oil from other places is dangerous. It’s unstable. I don’t care how cheap it is there or how expensive it would be to get oil out of our ground.

But, I know this I’ve never heard the CEO of Exxon or Shell chant death to America. Lets get our oil here.

