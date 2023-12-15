NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It’s election season. That means debating.

Sean Hannity just did it the right way a few days ago. He had Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on together with no studio audience.

No matter who you are for, at least you got to hear what both men had to say. What I’m saying is todays debates are filled with, as Ross Perot used to say, gotcha lines from the moderators and candidates and then “whoops” and “hollers” from the audience.

Let’s go back and study the content and dignity of the Kennedy-Nixon debate. Two candidates. One moderator. Substance.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton