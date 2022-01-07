Neal’s POV: Let’s leave children out of this

During the holidays the Dallas Morning News did something I disagreed with.

Evidently Ted Cruz’s 13-year-old daughter went on… where else? TikTok to post a video about how hard it was to be a lawmaker’s daughter. I also read where she said she disagreed with most of what he thought. I didn’t look at the video.

Let’s keep children off the political table. Also, when I was 13, I disagreed with everything my father believed… because I had no life experience and was of the age of if he said Monday, I’d say Tuesday. The reason being I was 13.

Dallas Morning News, you can do better than this.

